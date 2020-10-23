Converge Technology Solutions (CVE:CTS) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.83

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CVE:CTS) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.83 and last traded at C$2.66, with a volume of 408013 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.62.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTS. Laurentian set a C$3.75 target price on Converge Technology Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.80 price objective on Converge Technology Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.06.
Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile (CVE:CTS)
Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.
