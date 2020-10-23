CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered CooTek (Cayman) from a c- rating to a d- rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CooTek (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.06.

CTK stock opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. CooTek has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.29. The firm has a market cap of $277.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.03.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 83.47% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $126.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CooTek will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CooTek (Cayman) stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

