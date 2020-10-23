Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.18

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.18 and last traded at C$1.14, with a volume of 645021 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.11.

CMMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$0.90 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Haywood Securities raised their price target on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$0.65 to C$0.80 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$0.85 to C$1.20 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.94 million and a P/E ratio of -4.83.

In other news, Senior Officer Gilmour Clausen bought 100,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$99,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,163,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,148,013.20. Insiders bought 117,000 shares of company stock worth $117,690 over the last ninety days.

About Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily holds 75% interest in the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 156 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

