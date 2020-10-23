Cormark Boosts Altagas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$19.00

Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report released on Monday, AR Network reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Altagas’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ALA. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Altagas in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Beacon Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Altagas in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Altagas from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altagas has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$20.96.

ALA stock opened at C$17.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$16.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74. Altagas has a 12 month low of C$8.71 and a 12 month high of C$22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.16.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$989.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Altagas will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Altagas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.76%.

About Altagas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

