Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 21,700 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Corning by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Corning by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,215,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,242,000 after purchasing an additional 647,959 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Corning by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,020,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,221,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $1,056,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,386.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $888,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 283,163 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,917. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.66. The company has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 354.74, a PEG ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.13. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $35.83.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Corning had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

