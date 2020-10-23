Costar Technologies (OTCMKTS:CSTI) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Costar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSTI) shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50. 440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Costar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average of $7.00.

Costar Technologies (OTCMKTS:CSTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.64 million for the quarter.

About Costar Technologies (OTCMKTS:CSTI)

Costar Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of products for the video surveillance and machine vision markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Costar Video Systems, CohuHD Costar, and Other. Its products include surveillance cameras, lenses, digital video recorders, and high speed domes, as well as industrial vision products to observe production and assembly lines.

