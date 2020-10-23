Cowen Begins Coverage on Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Cowen started coverage on shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $92.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GTLS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. BofA Securities began coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chart Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.07.

GTLS stock opened at $86.91 on Tuesday. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $89.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.36 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.91.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $273.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.51 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 484,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,486,000 after buying an additional 300,973 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 270,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after buying an additional 125,916 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after buying an additional 22,517 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,711,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,275,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

