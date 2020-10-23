Cowen Boosts Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $24.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HAL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Halliburton from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. AltaCorp Capital upgraded Halliburton from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an underperform rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Halliburton from $9.50 to $13.70 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.44.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.64. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 568.4% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 63.6% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 54.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.