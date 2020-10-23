Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crawford United Corporation develops and manufactures products for diverse markets. It primarily serves healthcare, education, automotive, aerospace, trucking and petrochemical industries. The company’s operating business segment consists of Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling and Industrial Hose. Crawford United Corporation, formerly known as Hickok Incorporated, is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Crawford United in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRAWA opened at $15.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.08. Crawford United has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $52.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.31). Crawford United had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. Analysts forecast that Crawford United will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry. This segment provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.

