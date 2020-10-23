Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Relx (LON:REL) a GBX 1,956 Price Target

Relx (LON:REL) received a GBX 1,956 ($25.56) price objective from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on REL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 1,925 ($25.15) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Relx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,080 ($27.18) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays set a GBX 2,005 ($26.20) price objective on shares of Relx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,660 ($21.69) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,890.73 ($24.70).

Get Relx alerts:

LON REL opened at GBX 1,633.50 ($21.34) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,730.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,780.08. Relx has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,109 ($27.55). The company has a market cap of $33.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Relx (LON:REL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported GBX 37 ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 36.60 ($0.48) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Relx will post 103.9999929 EPS for the current year.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.