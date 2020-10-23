Credit Suisse Group Raises Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $322.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $315.00 to $322.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FB. Cfra cut shares of Facebook from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $285.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BofA Securities increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $283.50.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $278.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $792.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $265.58 and its 200 day moving average is $237.38. Facebook has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.57, for a total value of $48,804.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,706.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $471,799.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,255 shares of company stock valued at $9,484,634 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.