Credit Suisse Group Raises Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $322.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $315.00 to $322.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FB. Cfra cut shares of Facebook from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $285.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BofA Securities increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $283.50.
Shares of Facebook stock opened at $278.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $792.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $265.58 and its 200 day moving average is $237.38. Facebook has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67.
In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.57, for a total value of $48,804.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,706.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $471,799.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,255 shares of company stock valued at $9,484,634 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
