Critical Contrast: Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) versus Defense Technology Systems (NASDAQ:DFTS)

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) and Defense Technology Systems (OTCMKTS:DFTS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Neonode and Defense Technology Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neonode 0 1 0 0 2.00 Defense Technology Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Neonode presently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential downside of 81.50%. Given Neonode’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Neonode is more favorable than Defense Technology Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Neonode and Defense Technology Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neonode -122.25% -177.29% -86.49% Defense Technology Systems N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Neonode and Defense Technology Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neonode $6.65 million 13.15 -$5.30 million N/A N/A Defense Technology Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Defense Technology Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Neonode.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Neonode shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.8% of Neonode shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 71.0% of Defense Technology Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Neonode has a beta of 3.21, meaning that its stock price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Defense Technology Systems has a beta of -12.9, meaning that its stock price is 1,390% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Neonode

Neonode Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under the zForce brand in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices. The company licenses its touch technology to original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers. It also provides engineering consulting services. In addition, the company sells Neonode branded sensor products, such as AirBar PC touch products through distributors and directly to consumers. Neonode Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Defense Technology Systems

Defense Technology Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) solutions. Its services includes Defense, Intelligence, Defense Systems & Software, Healthcare IT Solutions and National Services. The company was founded on January 7, 1998 and is headquartered in Waldorf, MD.

