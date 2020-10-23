Crown (NYSE:CCK) PT Raised to $103.00 at Barclays

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Get Crown alerts:

CCK stock opened at $91.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.63. Crown has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $92.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.38. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Crown will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $417,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,820,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,332,000 after buying an additional 226,806 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Crown by 171.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,559,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,500 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,215,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,438,000 after purchasing an additional 15,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Crown by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,946,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,026,000 after purchasing an additional 35,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Crown by 94,351.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,009,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.