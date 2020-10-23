CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCF National Bank increased its position in CSX by 9.0% during the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 25,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 17.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 20.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 805,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,147,000 after purchasing an additional 138,440 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. Raymond James boosted their target price on CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Atlantic Securities raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Argus upped their price objective on CSX from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CSX from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $81.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $84.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.28. The company has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,888,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,174 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

