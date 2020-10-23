Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cubic (NYSE:CUB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cubic Corporation is the parent company of two major business segments: defense and transportation. The Cubic Defense Applications group is a world leader in realistic combat training systems, mission support services and defense electronics. Cubic Transportation Systems designs and manufactures automatic fare collection systems for public transit authorities. Cubic Transportation Systems designs, manufactures and integrates automatic fare collection systems for public transit projects throughout the world. This includes rail, bus and parking lot systems. The company supplies contactless smart cards; magnetic stripe cards; device software; and transit hardware including gates, ticket machines and card readers. Cubic Defense Applications provides realistic live combat training systems for military forces as well as virtual training systems, constructive simulation support, force modernization, battle command training and education and engineering & technical support. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Cubic from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cubic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cubic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cubic from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Cubic from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.50.

Shares of NYSE CUB opened at $60.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.19. Cubic has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $75.20.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.16. Cubic had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $350.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.81 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cubic will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 17,205 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $989,975.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,920. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUB. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Cubic in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Cubic during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cubic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000.

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

