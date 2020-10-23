CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised CyberOptics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberOptics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ CYBE opened at $37.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.09 million, a P/E ratio of 123.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.21. CyberOptics has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $43.48.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CyberOptics will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CyberOptics during the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in CyberOptics during the second quarter worth $138,000. 58.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

