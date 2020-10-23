Cypress Development (CVE:CYP) Stock Price Up 27.3%

Shares of Cypress Development Corp (CVE:CYP) rose 27.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.56. Approximately 266,081 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 191,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The company has a market cap of $18.92 million and a PE ratio of -33.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.30.

About Cypress Development (CVE:CYP)

Cypress Development Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, silver, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley lithium project comprising Dean and Glory claim blocks covering an area of approximately 5,700 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

