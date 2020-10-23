Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Daily Journal from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

DJCO opened at $273.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.22 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.90. Daily Journal has a 52-week low of $187.53 and a 52-week high of $317.01.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.87 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative net margin of 80.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%.

In other Daily Journal news, CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.65, for a total transaction of $978,010.00. Also, CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,483,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,535 shares of company stock worth $3,875,716. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 2.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 11.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 81.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daily Journal

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.