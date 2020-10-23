Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52. Danaher posted earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Danaher’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.80.

In related news, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total transaction of $5,371,846.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,062.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $16,010,299.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,088 shares of company stock valued at $50,889,383. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 38.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 206.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 647,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,641,000 after buying an additional 436,143 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $260,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 203.4% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $233.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.00. Danaher has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $235.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

