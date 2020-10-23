Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will report $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52. Danaher posted earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Danaher.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.80.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $233.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $235.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.30 and its 200 day moving average is $186.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

In other news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 100,032 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $19,462,225.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,252,564.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,754 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $542,538.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,749 shares in the company, valued at $6,451,553. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,088 shares of company stock valued at $50,889,383 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,004,000. Benin Management CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danaher (DHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.