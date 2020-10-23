Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Daqo New Energy Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high-quality polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers. The polysilicon is further processed into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions. Daqo New Energy Corp., formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited, is headquartered in Wanzhou, The People’s Republic of China. “

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Daqo New Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised Daqo New Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Daqo New Energy from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daqo New Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.00.

DQ stock opened at $198.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.28 and its 200 day moving average is $94.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26 and a beta of 0.88. Daqo New Energy has a 1-year low of $35.73 and a 1-year high of $243.64.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.70 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 336.2% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 13,283 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 72.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 315,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,429,000 after purchasing an additional 132,360 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daqo New Energy (DQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.