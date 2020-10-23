Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Trading Down 5.9% Following Insider Selling

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) dropped 5.9% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $100.04 and last traded at $102.17. Approximately 6,143,199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 4,419,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.59.

Specifically, CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $3,138,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 315,985 shares in the company, valued at $28,331,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 285,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $31,036,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 508,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,357,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,562,634 shares of company stock valued at $152,488,423. Company insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Datadog from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Datadog from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Summit Insights initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Datadog from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.24.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.99. The company has a market cap of $30.01 billion and a PE ratio of -4,947.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Datadog had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 746.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 46,785 shares in the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

