Deep South Resources (CVE:DSM) Stock Price Up 21.1%

Deep South Resources Inc (CVE:DSM)’s stock price rose 21.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 873,726 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 307% from the average daily volume of 214,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and a P/E ratio of -11.36.

About Deep South Resources (CVE:DSM)

Deep-South Resources Inc, a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, cobalt, and gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Haib project located in the south of Namibia. It also has an option to acquire 75% interest in the Kapili Tepe project that consists of one mining license and two exploration licenses located in the Sivas Province of the North Central part of Turkey.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Deep South Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep South Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.