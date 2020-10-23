Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,606 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,127,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,005,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,122 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,810,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,802,000 after acquiring an additional 229,460 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 18.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 2,443,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,059,000 after acquiring an additional 387,574 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 106.3% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,086,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 16.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,718,000 after purchasing an additional 261,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

DE stock opened at $238.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.25. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $243.40. The company has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,936,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,183,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,668 shares of company stock worth $5,435,047 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.08.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

