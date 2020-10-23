Delivery Hero’s (DLVHF) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Delivery Hero presently has an average rating of Buy.

DLVHF stock opened at $118.00 on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $121.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.64.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

