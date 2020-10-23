Delivery Hero’s (DLVHF) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Delivery Hero presently has an average rating of Buy.

DLVHF stock opened at $118.00 on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $121.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.64.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

