(DEN) (DEN) & Its Peers Financial Review

(DEN) (NYSE: DEN) is one of 264 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare (DEN) to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for (DEN) and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score (DEN) 0 0 2 0 3.00 (DEN) Competitors 2708 9965 13529 448 2.44

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 78.42%. Given (DEN)’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe (DEN) has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares (DEN) and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio (DEN) $1.27 billion $216.96 million 42.43 (DEN) Competitors $7.51 billion $364.90 million 6.46

(DEN)’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than (DEN). (DEN) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.3% of (DEN) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of (DEN) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares (DEN) and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets (DEN) -53.49% -46.09% -12.86% (DEN) Competitors -95.65% 37.70% -0.74%

Summary

(DEN) rivals beat (DEN) on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

(DEN) Company Profile

There is no company description available for DENBURY ORD.

