Desire (DSR) Trading Up 22.2% Over Last 7 Days

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 23rd. In the last week, Desire has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar. Desire has a market cap of $19,988.56 and $11,590.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Desire coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Desire alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12,953.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.11 or 0.03212244 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.63 or 0.02089127 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00425706 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.98 or 0.00964801 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00009637 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.53 or 0.00498119 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00043065 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

Desire is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Desire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Desire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.