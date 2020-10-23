DETROIT LEG NEW/SH (OTCMKTS:DTRL) Stock Price Up 8%

DETROIT LEG NEW/SH (OTCMKTS:DTRL) shares rose 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $325.00 and last traded at $325.00. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 96 shares. The stock had previously closed at $301.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $301.18 and its 200-day moving average is $347.82.

DETROIT LEG NEW/SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DTRL)

The Detroit Legal News Company provides sheet fed commercial printing services to customers located in southeastern Michigan. The company, through its subsidiary, Detroit Legal News Publishing, LLC, publishes legal newspapers principally for subscribers in southern Michigan. The Detroit Legal News Company was incorporated in 1898 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.

