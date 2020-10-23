Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $132.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on JBHT. Argus increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stephens increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.26.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $127.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $144.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.98.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

In related news, SVP John Kuhlow sold 2,737 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.09, for a total value of $383,426.33. Also, insider Terrence D. Matthews sold 2,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total value of $260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,988,586.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,163 shares of company stock worth $13,612,718 over the last ninety days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at about $2,329,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.5% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

