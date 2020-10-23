Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $299.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $259.00 to $299.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LII. Stephens started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lennox International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Lennox International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lennox International from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $253.50.

Lennox International stock opened at $288.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.95. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $163.40 and a twelve month high of $297.00.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.33 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 4,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $1,212,883.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,892,665.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gary S. Bedard sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $258,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,155 shares of company stock valued at $5,248,281. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter worth about $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 10.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

