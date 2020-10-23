Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of DLAKY opened at $9.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $19.76.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($3.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.