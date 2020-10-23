DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) Receives $6.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.42.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.70 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on DHT from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DHT during the second quarter worth $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DHT during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in DHT in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.40. DHT has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $8.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $756.27 million, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of -0.18.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.23 million. DHT had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 36.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 231.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts forecast that DHT will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

