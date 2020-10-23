DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Robert W. Baird

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DRH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Compass Point started coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.75 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.73.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $5.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.33. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $20.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue was down 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after buying an additional 305,470 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 394.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 865,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 76,910 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 415,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

