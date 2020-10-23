DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $7,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,288,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,009,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,404,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,583 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,532,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,593,000 after purchasing an additional 651,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,941,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,583,000 after buying an additional 590,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,364,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,003,000 after buying an additional 115,252 shares during the last quarter.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $3,765,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,765,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $159,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,136 shares of company stock worth $15,770,640. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR opened at $152.24 on Friday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $165.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.84. The stock has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.23.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.10 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 20.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLR. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.82.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

