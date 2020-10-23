Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.46.

DISCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Discovery from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Discovery from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Discovery from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Discovery during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Discovery by 78.7% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 95,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 41,922 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 7.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 202,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 13,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

DISCA traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.27. 9,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,135,393. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.71. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

