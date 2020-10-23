DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.92.

DISH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,470. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.79. DISH Network has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.30.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,382,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 258,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,903,830 in the last 90 days. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth $941,521,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth $124,952,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,515,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,026,000 after buying an additional 16,894 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,112,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.74% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

