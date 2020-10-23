DIVIDEND 15 SPLIT II CL A (TSE:DF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.40

DIVIDEND 15 SPLIT II CL A ORD (TSE:DF) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.40 and last traded at C$2.41, with a volume of 21450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.42.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.93.

About DIVIDEND 15 SPLIT II CL A (TSE:DF)

Dividend 15 Split Corp. II is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

