Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

UFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC lowered shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Domtar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Domtar from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Get Domtar alerts:

Shares of UFS stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $27.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Domtar has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.75 and a beta of 1.88.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.84. Domtar had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Domtar’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Domtar will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in Domtar in the third quarter valued at about $337,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Domtar in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Domtar by 13.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Domtar in the third quarter valued at about $1,619,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Domtar by 59.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 301,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 113,100 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.