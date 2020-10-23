Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.A) Trading Up 3.2%

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.A)’s stock price was up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$16.00 and last traded at C$16.00. Approximately 712 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.26. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06.

Dorel Industries Company Profile (TSE:DII.A)

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

