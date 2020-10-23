Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.83

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.83 and last traded at C$15.69, with a volume of 397223 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.46.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on Dorel Industries from C$10.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $487.32 million and a PE ratio of -9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.21.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

