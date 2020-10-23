DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on DRDGOLD from $11.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

DRD stock opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $853.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.02. DRDGOLD has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $18.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2072 per share. This is a boost from DRDGOLD’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. DRDGOLD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 1,021.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 10,952 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 18.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the second quarter valued at $261,000. 15.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

