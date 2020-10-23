Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust (TSE:DRA.UN) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust (TSE:DRA.UN) were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.49 and last traded at C$5.46. Approximately 40,772 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 78,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.40.

The stock has a market cap of $330.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 7.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a $0.0333 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

