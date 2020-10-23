DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $908,842.49

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 23rd. One DSLA Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. DSLA Protocol has a market cap of $908,842.49 and $56,150.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DSLA Protocol has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00034711 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006336 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.21 or 0.04548505 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00314583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00030078 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Token Profile

DSLA Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,759,996,476 tokens. DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical . The official message board for DSLA Protocol is blog.stacktical.com

Buying and Selling DSLA Protocol

