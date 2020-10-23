Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Position Cut by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 13.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,561 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 25.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 550,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,729,000 after purchasing an additional 112,418 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 13.6% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $1,827,000. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $93.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.40.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BofA Securities raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.06.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

