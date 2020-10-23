East Asia Minerals (CVE:EAS) Stock Price Down 3.1%

East Asia Minerals Corp (CVE:EAS) shares traded down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 227,783 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 349,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a market cap of $9.18 million and a PE ratio of -15.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09.

About East Asia Minerals (CVE:EAS)

East Asia Minerals Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Indonesia. It holds 70% interest in Sangihe gold-copper project, which is located on the island of Sangihe covering an area of 42,000 hectares; and the Miwah gold project that consists of three contiguous exploration mining business permits covering 30,000 hectares located southeast of Banda Aceh in Aceh Province.

