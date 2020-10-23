East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

EWBC has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on East West Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $39.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $51.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $373.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.05 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 4,068.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 30,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29,452 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 263.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

