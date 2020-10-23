easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ESYJY. AlphaValue raised shares of easyJet to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Main First Bank raised easyJet from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $6.95 on Monday. easyJet has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $19.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.82.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

