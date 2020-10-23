Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 43.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,217,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,061 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,741,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,595 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 406.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,278,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,380 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 234.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,028,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,924,000 after acquiring an additional 720,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,162,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,200,000 after acquiring an additional 584,587 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.12.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,336,160.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total transaction of $315,120.74. Insiders have sold 93,597 shares of company stock worth $9,550,626 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN opened at $109.88 on Friday. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $111.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.87.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

