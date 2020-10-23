Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EBIX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ebix from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut Ebix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ EBIX opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.83 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Ebix has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $44.39.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $113.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.95 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ebix by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ebix by 282.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 33,550 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ebix by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Ebix by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Ebix by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

