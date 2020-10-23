Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Shares Down 2.7%

Echo Energy PLC (LON:ECHO)’s stock price was down 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.37 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Approximately 328,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,157,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.41 ($0.01).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Echo Energy in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and a P/E ratio of -0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.58.

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on developing as an exploration, gas focused E&P company in Latin America. It engages in the appraisal of oil and gas exploration permits; and holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

